This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 Datamined Changes - Lunar Awakening Caches, Summoning Items
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 3 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4's Patch 1.3.1! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
Editor's Note:
this datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ to what was described in patch notes, this is the current information live in Patch 1.3.1.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Here are the datamined changes for build 1.3.1.49495, compared to 1.3.0.49213.
Enhanced Improved Penetrating Shot
Improved Enhanced Penetrating Shot
NEW
NEW
NEW
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Curse-Binding Choler Harness
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Druid Hawezar Head Cypress Crown
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Unlocks new look on salvage
Boss Golden Key
Bound Opens the way to 0 Valthek's Challenge
A single large key. a deadly foe.
Lighter than it appears.
Small Iron Key
Bound to 0 Valthek's Challenge
A key to a chest! Opens the way.
Heavier than it appears.
NEW
NEW Back Trophy Perf Test"]
NEW
Magic Currency
Destroy this in an Igneous Brazier to summon Summoning
Use at a Herald of Malphas.
A concentrated mote of fire. It scorches your palm. Corrupted Altar
Requires Level 56
61
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
REMOVED
Scales of the Dead Sea
Contains a number of late game resources, Scattered Prisms, Shattered Stone, Pearls of Warding and 925 Item Power Ancestral Legendary Items.
Contains a number of late game resources, Governing Stones, Tuning Stones, Pearls of Warding, and 780 Item Power Ancestral Legendary Items.
NEW
Animus Proof of Might
Collect Animus Proof of Might to empower its Urn increase your score
Animus Proof of Might
Collect Animus Proof of Might to empower its Urn increase your score
Animus Proof of Might
Collect Animus Proof of Might to empower its Urn increase your score
Animus Proof of Might
Collect Animus Proof of Might to empower its Urn increase your score
Animus Proof of Might
Collect Animus Proof of Might to empower its Urn increase your score
Tuning Stone: Mortality Slowing
NEW
NEW
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post