Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3a Hotfix 3 - Midwinter Ward Buff Duration Fixed, Abattoir of Zir Blood Seeker Spawn Issue Addressed
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 37 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has deployed a hotfix for Diablo 4 which addresses the Midwinter Ward buff duration and Blood Seekers not spawning if a party member left the dungeon.
Blizzard
HOTFIX 3 - December 13, 2023 - 1.2.3a
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Midwinter Ward Buff was 6 minutes instead of 60 minutes.
Fixed an issue where Blood Seekers in the Abattoir of Zir could not spawn if a party member left the dungeon as the Blood Seekers were about to spawn.
Stability and performance improvements.
1
Comment by
avatarofshadow
on 2023-12-13T18:17:14-06:00
it should be 66.6 minutes. for ... reasons .
1
