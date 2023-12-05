Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Paragon Glyph Issues Hotfix

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the resource draining effect from Melted Heart of Selig could cause performance issues in PvP.



Developer’s Note: The effect will no longer count as spending resource in PvP contexts to alleviate these performance issues.

Hi all -We have pushed out a PC client patch for Steam and Battle.net users to address the Paragon Glyph issue and a few other items. Notes can be found below.Fixed an issue where the Tooltip for the Tears of Blood Glyph indicated that the damage bonus was additive when it was instead multiplicative.Fixed an issue where Paragon glyph experience increased, which resulted in active glyphs to lose levels.Fixed an issue where Tier 7 and Tier 8 Bloodforged Sigils had incorrect sigil dust rewards when being salvaged.As for consoles, we are expecting a client patch for both PlayStation and Xbox tomorrow and will update players once this becomes available. In the meantime, we will be disabling crossplay between users on all platforms until everyone is on the same version.We appreciate everyone’s patience on this and apologize for the issues with glyphs.