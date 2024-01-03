This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 HOTFIX 6 - Midwinter Blight Caches Removed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 58 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has hotfixed caches such as from dropping now that Midwinter Blight has ended - while the holiday cheer was nice, the Red-Cloaked Horror has moved on from the Fractured Peaks.
HOTFIX 6 - January 3, 2023 - 1.2.3a
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where caches from the Midwinter blight event were still dropping after the event had concluded.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Nocular
on 2024-01-03T19:29:14-06:00
Nice one
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News