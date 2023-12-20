Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Hotfix 5: Duriel Uber Unique Drop Rates Doubled

HOTFIX 5 - December 20, 2023 - 1.2.3aGame Updates
Developer Note: We’re boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8th to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!
- Echo of Duriel drop rates for Uber Uniques will now be doubled until January 8th.
Note: Metamorphosis in-game tooltip will not reflect these new values, and will be updated at a later date through a client update.Bug Fixes
- Vampire Power Update:
Metamorphosis: Unstoppable duration changed to a flat rate instead of scaling with Vampiric power level.
Unstoppable duration changed to 2.5 seconds at all levels. No longer increases per level.
- Damage increased from 80%/120%/160% to 110%/180%/250%
Fixed an issue where in extreme cases, Charged Bolts would result in stability and performance issues.