Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 HOTFIX 4: Midwinter Blight Material Droprate Increased
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 7 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released the fourth hotfix of Patch 1.2.3, increasing the droprate of Midwinter Blight materials.
This will definitely help players farm up the that they need to collect their chosen cosmetic rewards!
HOTFIX 4 - December 15, 2023 - 1.2.3a
Game Updates
Increased guaranteed Lost Heirloom drops from Frigid Husks
World Tier 1 & 2:
2 (up from 1)
World Tier 3 & 4:
3 (up from 1)
Greatly increased Blighted Fragments and Lost Heirloom rewards found in Midwinter Nightmare Spoils Caches
Developer Note: We’ve seen feedback from the community that the materials can be a bit tedious to collect due to current drop rates, so we are boosting this up to help players obtain the rewards through the event period. Thanks again for the feedback!
Bug Fixes
Stability and performance improvements.
1
Comment by
Nenezzoda
on 2023-12-15T19:22:50-06:00
live?
edit.: yep
1
