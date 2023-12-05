This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Datamined Changes - Abattoir of Zir, Midwinter Cosmetics
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 43 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4's Patch 1.2.3! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
Editor's Note:
this datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ to what was described in patch notes, this is the current information live in Patch 1.2.3.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Here are the datamined changes for build 1.2.3.47693, compared to 1.2.2.47240.
NEW
Midwinter Quarterstaff Staff
Orichalcum Quarterstaff Staff
Murderous Tabi Michi Jika-tabi
Demon's Truss Yokai Girdle
Touch of Death Tengu-claw Han Kote
Demon's Gaze Devil's Hannya
Assassin Stalkers Kobakama of the Kappa
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
