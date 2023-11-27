Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Campfire Chat Livestream November 30th at 11:00 a.m. PST

Our next Campfire Chat begins on November 30 at 11 a.m. PST
and will dive into the pinnacle endgame dungeon, the Abattoir of Zir, and our first limited-time event Midwinter Blight.Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, game director Joe Shely, and associate game director Joseph Piepiora, as they talk more about the Abattoir of Zir, Midwinter Blight and provide a brief preview of quality-of-life arriving next year. We’ll also hold a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.Visit our official Diablo Twitch
and YouTube
channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.