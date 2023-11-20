Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 HOTFIX 5 - Mother's Blessing Buff Fixed

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mother’s Blessing event was only granting 25% instead of 35% bonus experience and gold. This now grants the correct amounts.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where living steel chests could be looted multiple times.

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the title for completing the Season Journey.

Game Updates

Living Steel Chest in World Tier 3: Increased from 1 to 2.



There is an additional chance for 1-2 extra Living Steels to drop.

There is an additional chance for 5 extra Living Steels to drop.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Living Steel Chests could not properly spawn.



Developer’s Note: Part of this fix was to remove Living Steel Chest Guardian monsters. This improves the functionality of the chest for the time being, however we would like to bring the guardian back once we can ensure the interaction does not cause this issue.

Gameplay

Adjusted Blood Wells so players can obtain Potent Blood that may fall within them. This is a temporary fix until we adjust this further in a future client patch.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue with Vampiric Powers that caused the player to dismount from their Mount upon using a power.

Miscellaneous

Made various performance and stability improvements.

1.2.2 Hotfix LogsThe acquisition rate of Living Steel has been adjustedLiving Steel Chest in World Tier 4: Increased from 3 to 5.All other Helltide chests will additionally grant 1 Living Steel in World Tier 4.Fixed an issue where some players could be prevented from logging in to the game with an error code stating the Season is over.Fixed various issues where players could not properly complete Season Journey Objectives.