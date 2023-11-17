This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 HOTFIX 4 - Living Steel Chests, Season Journey Title
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 43 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The latest Diablo 4 hotfix has fixed issues with Living Steel Chests and the Season Journey Title.
Living Steel Buffed Extensively - Diablo 4
THIS HOTFIX HAS ROLLED OUT TO ALL PLAYERS.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where living steel chests could be looted multiple times.
Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the title for completing the Season Journey.
