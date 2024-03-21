This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 New Uber Unique Coming in Season 4 - Tyrael's Might
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
During the most recent
Campfire Chat
, the Diablo 4 development team discussed the upcoming
itemization rework
, class balance changes, and
new crafting systems
coming to the PTR and Season 4. Every Season, there are a handful of new Unique items that are added to Diablo 4, and during the livestream we got a sneak peek at some of these upcoming Uniques, including the new Uber Unique item -
Tyrael's Might
.
Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Summary Itemization Update Summary
This Uber Unique has some great defensive Affixes, such as Maximum Resistances to All Elements, which dramatically reduces the amount of non-physical damage that a character takes. Additionally, the developers confirmed that the Damage Reduction Affix would be much more rare starting in Season 4, so this is another huge bonus. Finally, the conditional effect that unleashes a divine barrage acts as an Artillery Shrine, launching projectiles out at enemies whenever the character casts a skill or ability.
A second Unique item - but not an Uber Unique -
Fractured Winterglass
was also shown during this livestream. Fractured Winterglass is a Unique Amulet that allows Sorcerers to randomly spawn a
Conjuration
, such as a
Hydra
whenever they cast
Frozen Orb
. In addition, these randomly spawned Conjurations will also have a
Lucky Hit
chance to cast an additional
Frozen Orb
!
And these are just two of the new Unique items coming to Season 4 that have been revealed so far! What did you think of the recent
PTR Campfire Chat livestream
? Are you excited to try out these new Unique items coming in Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Wider Camera Zoom Coming in Season 4 Experience and Gold Increase Event
