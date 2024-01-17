This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 New Monster Family - Meet The Constructs
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With Season 3 bringing a whole slew of changes to Diablo 4, it's easy to lose track of everything happening. We've been breaking down all the newest information, and quite a lot of it boils down to one thing: the newest group of enemies in Diablo 4, The Constructs.
These Constructs, mechanical creatures created by Zoltun Kulle then abandoned and repurposed by the forces of Hell, will be making a bit impact on Sanctuary in Season 3. While we know some things about them, others are shrouded in mystery - and we might just have to wait until the Season starts to get a better idea.
Season 3: Inside the Game Season of the Construct Revealed
From various interviews and Blizzard sources, we know that The Constructs are elementally imbued enemies - meaning we'll likely see Fire, Frost, Lightning, and Poison variants of enemies. What will be interesting, however, is how these creatures end up classified. While Seasons 1 and 2 focused on specific enemy types (Blighted and Vampiric), they weren't adding new enemy types to the game - vampires already existed, and Blighted creatures still had recognized base types such as Beast. The Constructs, however, don't seem to fit into any archetype we already have (even if they do look like Beasts), meaning things such as damage bonuses from Elixirs may not necessarily apply to them.
While it seems that The Constructs will mostly be confined to The Vaults, a new series of Dungeons, we can't wait to see where else they might pop up - and what their construction can tell us about their creator, Zoltun Kulle.
What do you think of this new monster family? Let us know in the comments below!
