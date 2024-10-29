This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Nahantu Region References From Diablo 2 - Side-By-Side Video by AnnacakeLIVE
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Galx
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred's new Nahantu region has two areas heavily inspired by
Diablo 2
's Act 3 zones Kurast Docks and Kurast Bazaar. Content creator
AnnacakeLIVE
created two side-by-side videos showing these two regions in both games simultaneously. It is fascinating to see how Blizzard has taken the two-decade-old Diablo 2 areas into today's Diablo 4!
AnnacakeLIVE on YouTube AnnacakeLIVE on Twitch
Annacake's Kurast Docks comparison:
Annacake's Kurast Bazaar comparison:
Diablo 2 is one of the most influential games of all time, so Diablo 4 developers were aware that reusing locations and ideas from Diablo 2 could be a touchy issue among its passionate fan base. When they were designing the Kurast areas of the Nahantu region, considerations about what to include and how were summed up by Blizzard's
Associate Narrative DesignerEleni Rivera-Colon
:
It’s less about getting rid of the old lore and more about honoring the lore we have, the stories we know, and the areas we’re familiar with, while introducing new lore and new experiences in different areas.
What do you think of the way Blizzard has used Diablo 2 elements in Vessel of Hatred? Share your opinion in the comments section below!
