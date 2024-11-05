Diablo 4 Midseason Campfire Chat on Tuesday November 12 at 11 a.m. PST

Our next Campfire Chat begins onand details our midseason update for Season of Hatred Rising. Join members of the development team as they go through class balance changes, content updates, and more.

There will also be a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.