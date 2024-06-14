Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 1.4.3 Patch Notes - Class Changes, Reduced Pit Difficulty

Blizzard1.4.3 Build #54876 (PC) and #54828 (Console)
- June 17, 2024
Game Updates Developer's Note: We greatly appreciate everyone's excitement since the launch of Season 4 and are very happy with the state of the game. The changes in this patch are aimed at buffing classes and builds that are not performing as well as their counterparts. We are also slightly reducing the difficulty of the Pit to ensure that most builds are able to get to Tier 60 to get their final tier of Masterworking materials.
Balance Updates
General Healing Potions
Light Healing Potion
Initial healing increased by 50%.
Strong Healing Potion
- Initial healing increased by 100%.
, Greater Healing Potion
, Major Healing Potion
Legendary Aspects
- Initial healing increased by 200%.
Mythic Unique Items
Barrier Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
Poison nova now spawns on the enemy instead of the player.
- Poison nova damage increased by 50%.
- Shadow explosion damage increased by 100%.
- Maximum stacks of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage increased from 4 to 5.
- This increases the maximum amount of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage from 40% to 50%.
Paragon
- Divine barrage damage increased by 100%.
Developer's Note: A classes main stat is the one that increases the damage of all of their skills. For example, Sorcerers main stat is Intelligence, so this change affects their Rare Paragon Nodes that have threshold bonuses for Dexterity and Willpower. The stat requirements to activate any Rare Node increases for each additional Paragon Board you progress through. Some of these nodes that require non-main stats were harder to activate than intended. This change makes it easier to activate these nodes, especially on later Paragon Boards.
- Stat requirements for non-main stats reduced from 90 to 60 per Paragon Board.
Barbarian Skills
- Damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
- Korlic's leap damage increased by 12.5%.
- Talic's whirlwind damage increased by 20%.
- Madawc's upheaval damage increased by 13%.
Damage bonus increased from 20% to 25%.
- Bleeding damage over time increased by 8%.
Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
- Bleed damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Passives
- Maximum stack amount increased from 4 to 5.
- Damage Reduction increased from 3% to 4%.
- Buff duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.
- Now – Lucky Hit: Your Core and Weapon Mastery Skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.
Key Passives
- Additional Thorns as Bleeding damage increased from 10% to 15%.
Legendary Aspects
Damage per unique source of weapon damage increased from 10% to 12%.
Weapon swaps to activate the effect are reduced from 6 to 5.
- Previous – Lucky Hit: You have up to a 45-60% chance to gain 20 Fury when deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy.
- Now – Lucky Hit: You have up to a 45-60% chance to gain 20 Fury when a Core Skill deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy. Your Maximum Fury is increased by 5-20.
- damage increased by 100%.
Unique Items
- Before – Gain 35-65% increased Fury Generation while all bonuses from the Key Passive are active.
- Now – Gain 35-65% increased Fury Generation and 15% reduced Fury cost to your Skills while all bonuses from the Key Passive are active.
- Damage increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.
Druid Spirit Boons
- Gift of the Stag
Maximum Spirit Increased from 20 to 40.
Prickleskin
- Thorns amount increased by 100%.
Advantageous Beast
- Previous - Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 15%.
- Now - Gain 15% Movement Speed and 15% Impairment Reduction.
Scythe Talons
- Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 10%.
Iron Feather
- Maximum Life increased from 14% to 20%.
Swooping Attacks
- Attack Speed increased from 10% to 15%.
Energize
- Spirit restored increased from 20 to 30.
Bolster
- Fortify amount increased from 15% to 25% of your Maximum Life.
Obsidian Slam
Skills
- Kills required for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 20 to 10.
Poisoning damage increased by 25%.
Passives
- Damage increased by 76%.
-
Previous - Enemies Overpowered by are Stunned for 3 seconds.
- Now - Pulverize deals 30% increased Overpower Damage. Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are Stunned for 3 seconds.
-
Chance to trigger a free Skill of the opposite category increased from 30% to 35%.
- Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
- Damage to Distant Enemies increased from 3/6/9% to 5/10/15%.
- Poisoning amount increased from 8/15/23% to 12/24/36% of the Skill's Base damage.
- Maximum damage bonus increased from 6/12/18% to 8/16/24%.
- Previous - Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15%.
- Now - Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15% and you gain 3/6/9% Damage Reduction while Fortified.
- Previous - While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18% additional Healing from all sources.
- Now - While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18% additional Healing from all sources and gain 4/8/12% increased Maximum Life.
Legendary Aspects
- Time in Werebear form required for Overpower reduced from 24/20/16 to 20/16/12 seconds.
-
damage increased from 50-80% to 70-100% of normal damage.
- Damage bonus increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.
- Werewolf Companion damage increased from 85-115% to 100-130%.
Paragon
- damage when cast above 50 Spirit increased from 10-25% to 20-35%.
- Legendary Node
Damage increased from 120% to 150%.
Glyph
- Damage bonus after an Overpower increased from 12% to 15%.
Necromancer Book of the Dead
- Skirmishers Sacrifice Upgrade
Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.
Defenders Sacrifice Upgrade
- Resistance to All Elements increased from 20% to 25%.
Reapers Sacrifice Upgrade
- Shadow Damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Shadow Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Maximum Essence increased from 15 to 20.
- Now also increases Essence Generation by 20%.
Cold Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Damage to Vulnerable enemies increased from 15% to 20%.
Bone Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Overpower Damage increased from 25% to 30%.
Bone Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
- Attack Speed bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Blood Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
- Maximum Life bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Iron Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
Paragon
- Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
- Legendary Node
Maximum damage increased from 15% to 30%.
Glyph
- Fortify bonus increased from 7% to 10% of your Maximum Life.
Glyph
- Shadow damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Glyph
Legendary Aspects
- Damage bonus increased from 2% to 3%, up to a maximum from 12% to 18% for every Close Corpse.
-
Sacrifice bonus increased from 10-25% to 35-50%.
- Previous - Each time that damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Base Life for 10 seconds.
- Now - Each time that damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Maximum Life for 10 seconds.
Rogue Skills
-
Initial damage increased by 20%.
- Return damage increased by 20%.
Passives
- Damage increased by ~25%.
-
Lucky Hit no longer requires direct damage to proc, and will now also work on Damage Over Time effects.
- Damage Reduction increased from 4/8/12% to 6/12/18%.
Paragon
- Previous - While Stealthed, you Heal for 4/8/12% Maximum Life per second.
- Now - When entering Sealth and every second while Stealthed, you Heal for 5/10/15% of your Maximum Life.
- Glyph
Non-Basic and Non-Core skill damage increased from 15% to 25%.
Glyph
- Previous - When you cast an Agility Skill, you gain 9% increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.
- Now - When you cast an Agility Skill, you deal 10% increased damage and gain 15% increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.
Glyph
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Legendary Aspects
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
-
Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
- Energy required to drop Grenades reduced from 100 to 75.
- Grenade damage increased by 50%.
Developer's Note: This only changes where the Grenades drop when using , and not Evade.
- Grenade damage increased by 200%.
- When using , Grenades now drop at the location the player teleports to instead of where they teleported from.
-
Grenade damage increased by 50%.
- Time required for a reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
- Previous - Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free shadow.
- Now - Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free shadow.
Unique Items
- damage increased by 30%.
- Bonus damage dealt by all Arrow Storms increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.
-
Previous - deals 50-70% increased damage. Unless it hits a Boss of Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy.
- Now - deals 50-90% increased damage and will re-arm itself a second time.
- Grenade damage increased by 50%.
Sorcerer Skills
-
Barrier amount increased from 30% of Base Life to 25% of Maximum Life.
- Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
Passives
- Damage Reduction increased from 15% to 20%.
-
Maximum Resistance increased from 1/2/3% to 2/4/6%.
- Adjusted functionality: No longer excludes Basic Skill casts.
- Additional damage taken reduced from 3/6/9% to 2/4/6%.
- Persistence duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
- Movement Speed increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
- Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
- Reduced enemy damage dealt increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
- Healing per Nearby Burning enemy increased from .3/.6/.9% to .5/1/1.5%.
- Healing per Nearby Burning Boss enemy increased from .6/1.2/1.8% to 2/4/6%.
- Bonus damage while Healthy increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
- Cooldown Reduction for hitting Elite enemies increased from .25 to .35 seconds.
- Bonus damage increased from 45% to 60%.
- Bonus damage per unique source of Burning increased from 2% to 4%.
- Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 10%.
- Bonus damage increased from 25% to 30%.
Legendary Aspects
- Bonus damage increased from 15% to 20%.
- Bonus damage after a Critical Strike increased from 20% to 25%.
-
Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.
- Additional chains increased from 4 to 5.
- Chance to cast an additional Shock Skill increased from 15-30% to 25%-40%.
- Previous - grants 6-9% Damage Reduction for each Close enemy, up to 18-27%.
- Now - grants 6-9% Damage Reduction, tripled while fighting a Close enemy.
- Meteorites damage increased from 20-35% to 30-45%.
- Additional casts increased from 1 to 2.
Unique Items
- Maximum stacks increased from 3 to 5.
-
Embers damage increased by ~35%.
- Damage increased for every 100 Intelligence increased from 50% to 60%.
- Bonus damage increased from 40-60% to 50-70%.
- Damage penalty reduced from 35-25% to 30-20%.
End-Game
Developer's Note: We're adjusting the pit so more players can enjoy a smoother end game progression experience.
- Health and damage levels have been reduced in the Pit. The adjustment is most significant as players approach tier 60, so more players can fully participate in Masterworking.
- All Tormented bosses have had their health reduced by 30%. This includes Blood Boils from Tormented Echo of Lilith.
Bug Fixes
Developer's Note: Elixir of Holy Bolts now deals a percentage of your weapon damage rather than percentage of the enemy's health. This change is intended to reduce its effectiveness against the toughest enemies in higher tiers of the Pit, but will still be really valuable for players throughout the whole game. We made this change alongside a reduction to the health of enemies in the Pit so players who are delving deep into the Pit aren't heavily affected.
- Fixed an issue where Elixir of Holy Bolts's damage was scaling unintentionally high when it was triggered from pets such as Necromancer's Minions.
- Fixed an issue where casting s with would cause it to not cast at all. s now have a limit of 10 but their damage is increased by 10% for each boulder.
- Fixed an issue with equipped couldn't properly hit close targets and could sometimes fire projectiles behind the player. This also increases the radius of the explosions by 25%.
- Fixed an issue where Pets were being counted as minions in various cases.