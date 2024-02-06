This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 'Lunar Awakening' Event is Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 8 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 limited-time event,
Lunar Awakening
is now live! During this event, players will find new and powerful Lunar Shrines to help them overcome their enemies. This event will also provide bonuses to experience, movement speed, and Glyph experience!
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Guide Lunar Awakening Event Leveling
In addition to being a great way to level alts, this event will also provide 10 Ancestor’s Favor reputation levels in total to earn, and 6 different Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards to unlock! Lunar Awakening will be available until February 20, 10 a.m. PST!
Lunar Awakening Augmented Shrines Earn Cosmetics Through Ancestor's Favor
Comment by
Vences
on 2024-02-06T13:19:08-06:00
Up to 30 minutes and all renown done. :D
Comment by
Lolus
on 2024-02-06T13:35:07-06:00
I'm slow so took me 45 minutes.
Comment by
Feldsomethin
on 2024-02-06T13:41:02-06:00
Blizzard this time around QA team patting themselves on the back like "Maximum Effort!"
5mins later.."annnnd, done!"
1
