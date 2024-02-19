This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event Ends at 10 am PST on February 20th
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event ends in less than 24 hours! Today is your last chance to take advantage of bonus experience and earn cosmetics that are unique to this event. The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Event ends at 10 am PST on February 20th.
Lunar Awakening Guide Lunar Awakening Collection
Along with the Midwinter Blight even from Season 2, it appears that Blizzard is starting a trend of releasing 2-3 week mini events each Season. What did you think of this Season's Lunar Awakening event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Season 3 Campfire Chat Diablo 4 on PC Game Pass
