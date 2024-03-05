This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Leaderboards Day 1 Roundup - Opening Night of the Gauntlet
Diablo IV
Posted
7 hr 41 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Gauntlet is finally out, and with it, so are Leaderboards! A widely requested Diablo 4 feature, these leaderboards have been in flux all night, with the Top 10 for each class constantly shifting as higher and higher scores are achieved. While Day 1's launch means that the Hall of the Ancients is currently unpopulated, we're taking a look at a snapshot of tonight's progress - and what it shows for each class.
Editor's Note:
Due to the rapid nature of change in the opening night's leaderboards, this data was taken from a snapshot of builds and leaderboards at approximately 6:30pm EST. The data has changed since then, however we're focused on this one instance for now to represent the spread of builds we've seen so far.
Additionally, due to the fact that many players have elected to make their profiles private on the leaderboards, we're currently exploring the best way to present this data as accurately and faithfully as possible. We may incorporate feedback and suggestions, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Day 1 Standard - Highest Known Build Scores vs Highest Class Score
Starting off the Leaderboards, we're seeing quite a variety of builds for some classes - and nearly no variety in others. As expected, variants of the
Charge Barbarian
build have taken over their class charts, while
Ball Lightning Sorcerer
and
Arc Lash Sorcerer
duke it out for dominance on their (extraordinarily high scoring) leaderboard. Rogues have the most build variety, but the lowest overall scores, which speaks a bit to their extremely close, but overall lower-tuned, class balance. Necromancers and Druids are rounding out the pack, to no one's surprise, with builds such as
Lightning Storm Druid
and
Bone Spear Necromancer
.
Day 1 Standard and Hardcore - Top 100 Average Scores by Class
Interesting to note, but to not many players' surprise, is that the Hardcore playerbase is both smaller and scoring differently than Standard Seasonal players. Sorcerers, who dominate Standard comparisons, fall behind Barbarians in terms of score, while the other classes follow the same score progression. On average, Rogues are by far the lowest-scoring class, which leads to an interesting thought - will Blizzard use these scores in order to address class tuning going forward? DPS Rankings in World of Warcraft have been similarly used for tuning purposes, so only time will tell - but Leaderboards may have a distinct impact on future metas in Seasons to come.
How Was This Data Calculated?
While we can't see every single build in the Top 10 due to privacy settings, we can begin to get a feel for what to expect - especially in terms of which classes excel at this type of content. Barbarians and Sorcerers were expected to be the favorites, and their scores so far reflect this faithfully. However, a key part of the Leaderboards, being able to inspect each player's build, is currently in a difficult position. It's common that the top-ranked player on a Leaderboard has their settings on Private, meaning no information can be gained from their build - only their score.
For our rankings, this means we have to compare known versus unknown builds. We've taken data from builds and profiles not set to private, and as such considered verifiable, and compared it to the number one score on each specific leaderboard. In order to fully analyze build data, changes would need to be made by Blizzard in order to provide build visibility while maintaining player privacy if they so choose.
The scores in the Standard and Hardcore charts reflect the average of the Top 100 players from each class Leaderboard. In all cases except Hardcore Rogue, a full 100 players were used - however, Hardcore Rogues do not currently have 100 players on their leaderboard, so there is only a pool of 94 for that data point.
What are your thoughts on the Gauntlet and the launch of Leaderboards in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
