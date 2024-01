Coming Soon: Leaderboards Arrive with The Gauntlet

A new challenge arrives later in Season of the Construct. Fight through The Gauntlet, a weekly rotating fixed dungeon that will have you competing for the top spot on the leaderboards. Only the strongest will emerge to claim their place on the weekly leaderboards, the top weekly scores will earn their permanent place in the Hall of the Ancients. More details on the arrival of the Gauntlet will be available in a future blog.