Diablo 4 Hotfix September 25, 2024 - Free Masterwork Item Bug Fixed
Diablo IV
1 hr 5 min ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a hotfix for Diablo 4, fixing an issue where players could Masterwork items for free.
HOTFIX 1 - September 25, 2024 - 1.5.2
Bug Fixes
Resolved an issue where players could potentially Masterwork items for free or obtain extra Masterwork milestones.
