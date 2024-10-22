Diablo 4 Halloween Event Announced - Free Mounts & Trophies, Meat or Treat Event

The spirits stir with whimsy, and skeletons rattle with enthusiasm. An engorged moon beckons for the pious to bask in its hallowed light. Spiders skitter with glee under the feet of townsfolk hastily preparing for a most sinister celebration—spooky festivities lie just beyond the foggy horizon.

Our macabre celebration will be in full swing from October 29, 10 a.m.–November 5, 10 a.m. PT. Claim limited-time cosmetic rewards when you log in to defend Sanctuary and make sure to pay a visit to your nearest Dungeon Shrine to play Meat or Treat!

Codex

Earn Ghoulish Goodies by Logging In

*Knock* *Knock* Meat or Treat!

Each day from October 29–November 1 at noon, PT, a cobweb-covered Cosmetic straight from Sarat’s Lair can be claimed as a complimentary gift from the in-game Shop.

October 29: The Recluse’s Host Mount

The Recluse’s Host Mount October 30: Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy

Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy October 31: Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy

Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy November 1: Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor

Any missed Cosmetics can be retroactively claimed by logging in before they disappear from the Shop on November 5, 12 p.m. PT.

Meat or Treat, feel Hell’s heat, give me something bloody to eat!

-The Butcher

The infamous purveyor of human charcuterie known as The Butcher invites you to indulge in a harrowing game of chance called Meat or Treat! During the celebration, any Shrine in a Dungeon can apply a surprise effect in addition to its usual effect when activated. Will the Shrine bestow unexpected riches upon you, or will your Dungeon run go up in smoke?