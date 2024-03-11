Diablo 4 Gauntlet Leaderboards and the Private Profile Dilemma

Just remove private profiles option completely and problem solved. It never existed in D3, adding it in D4 was a huge mistake by clueless incompetent out of touch blizzard developers.
Why do peoples care if profile are private, just play the game. stop copying people
Yeah on one hand, yeah you look like a giant p***y doing that. On the other, viewing other people's profiles only encourages copying. And just copying other people to win makes the game brainless as F. Remove the option completely, fine by me.
Everything here in this article is true. I am sure Blizzard will hear what we want to be changed and will be done. So far, always was like this. Soon come s4 with 1st public realm tests and new itemization things and so much more + the expansion with one brand new class in just few months . This game have so big potential for developing in future and that is what and many others like.
The first mistake from players is feeling entitled to get all the info from everyone's accounts. The only change Blizzard needs to make is creating a snapshot of the build/gear used for that score and put in there. Not removing the player's privacy on their profile.The second was not reading why the layout is static and change from time to time (when the leaderboard resets), to give people time to try builds and different ways to approach it in order to get more points. You can't have this on random maps.
Quit being a bad and looking at other players builds. Make your own.
Y’all just want to copy and paste builds, stop frontin’.They leave them private to maintain their competitive edge over players who don’t know things and want to keep that a secret.Drrr
Don't care tbh. Played 1 round, 8 min is waaay to long-boring. Also, without Ubers, no point in playing gauntlet. Doesen't matter how well you play....
I don't even play Diablo 4 anymore, I went back to Diablo 3.Looks like another reason D3 is just all around better. No "proprietary" info on the leader boards.