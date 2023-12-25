Diablo 4 Future Updates Calendar - What's Next in 2024

I keep hoping that Blizzard will start doing seasonal content that isn't just '<Color> helltide.' in the form of going to a singular area and farming. Take after your competition. Empowering goblins, Reuse the powerful Hunters from S2 and drop the blood theme, look at any of the dozen-or-so content nibbles that you can sprinkle everywhere, and then at the end of the season, make it a little rarer, and add some new content. Gives a steady mob-density up of like... 1.10x with each season as more and more mechanics compound on eachother with increasing frequency.