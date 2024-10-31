This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Emanations of Sanctuary - Rot & Ruin Spooky Soundtrack
Diablo IV
Posted
56 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a new spooky soundtrack for Diablo 4! This video features the dark, gritty, and mysterious sounds of Sanctuary - a perfect blend of frightful music to accompany you this Halloween!
Diablo 4 Meat or Treat Holiday Event
Description: Warning: This video contains jump scares.
This Halloween, Succumb to the sinister sounds of Sanctuary 🎃
Composers:
Ted Reedy
Ryan Amon
How are you celebrating this Halloween in Sanctuary? Have you been enjoying the new
Meat or Treat
event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
