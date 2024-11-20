This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Elixir of Antivenin Bugged - Blizzard Working on Fix
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 49 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard is working on a fix for a bug with the Elixir of Antivenin in Diablo 4 that is causing players to gain unintended amounts of health.
As noted by players such as
xamantra on Reddit
, this bug is allowing players, particularly Spiritborn using the
Viscous Shield
Paragon Node, to gain unintended (and absurd) amounts of health and damage.
Several streamers have also reported on this bug, including AnnacakeLive, who showcased some of the problem on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Blizzard has responded to the issue, stating that they are investigating. Usually, this means a fix is on the way, and we can expect one soon, however, no timetable was given for when this elixir will be fixed.
The team is aware of the issue and investigating. Thanks for all the shares folks!
Needless to say, exploiting bugs is never recommended - and Blizzard is clearly monitoring this one. Until the
Elixir of Antivenin
is fixed, it's better to be safe rather than sorry and avoid using it.
1
Comment by
NeijiSF
on 2024-11-20T13:40:03-06:00
"X, formerly known as Twitter."
Yeah, we know what X is and what it was. You can just call it X now.
1
