Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream on May 2 - Season 4 Launch, PTR Learnings, and More

Our next Developer Update begins on May 2 at 11 a.m. PDT and will give you a look into what the team has in store for the launch of Season 4 along with system features, balance updates, and learnings from our recent Public Test Realm period.

Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, lead live class designer Adam Jackson, lead live game designer Colin Finer, and lead seasons designer Deric Nunez, as they delve into PTR learnings, including tweaks to itemization and system updates.

We’ll also be taking community questions for us to answer during a Q&A at the end of the stream.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live! Following the Developer Update broadcast, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.