Diablo 4 Developer Launch Message: Welcome to Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 26 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a short launch video for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, welcoming players into Nahantu.
After a delayed launch last night, Vessel of Hatred is now officially released globally, and players are working their way through the new story. To welcome players into Diablo 4's first expansion, Blizzard has released a short video detailing some of the new features in Vessel of Hatred.
Vessel of Hatred Now Live
What's your favorite part of Vessel of Hatred so far? Let us know in the comments below!
