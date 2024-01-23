This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Database Update - New Season 3 Legendary Aspects Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Have you been looking to get your hands on one of the new Season of the Construct Legendary Aspects? Look no further - our updated Diablo 4 database includes all new Legendary Aspects and their correct stats so you can plan out your build accordingly - and know whether or not they're worth it!
Diablo 4 Season 3 Database Datamined Patch 1.3.0 Information
Make sure to check out all the other updated entities in our updated database, like Skills, Paragon Nodes, Paragon Glyphs, Unique Items, and much more! You can find a list of all entities in our
Diablo 4 Database Hub
or by hovering over the "Database" tab in our main navigation on top of the page.
All Classes
Barbarian
Druid
Necromancer
Rogue
Sorcerer
Which of the new Legendary Aspects are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News