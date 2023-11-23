This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 BlizzCon Interview Roundup - Rhykker & Joe Shely, MacroBioBoi & Adam Jackson
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 40 min ago
by
Jezartroz
BlizzCon gave us a ton of interviews with the Diablo staff and various content creators - we've summarized a few of them, this time with Rhykker and MacroBioBoi!
BlizzCon is always a treasure trove full of information on upcoming features, reasoning behind development decisions, and thoughtful commentary from Blizzard. With so many interviews happening at once, though, things get overwhelming - so we're summarizing Diablo 4 interviews that occurred during the convention for those that might not have time to watch them in full. Take a look at these interviews, conducted by Rhykker and MacroBioBoi!
BlizzCon Interview Roundup - IGN with Joe Piepiora & Tiffany Wat, Kripparrian with Joe Piepiora
Rhykker Interview with Joe Shely
Blizzard wanted to put a lot of content into Season 2 and not all fit in at release so they moved that content to release during the Season
The devs want to continue adding mid-Season updates to the game in the future
Game balance will be reinvigorated and the meta will shift with the next Season. Expect to be excited about new builds for Season 3
"In future Seasons there might not be quite such a tidal wave . But we are going to continue to add more QoL, more endgame, and improvements to itemization."
The developers' current focus is on endgame and itemization specifically
"In that trailer that we've showed at opening ceremony I think there is kind of a lot going on, especially in the vocal track for it. Fans should definitely sort of parse that carefully."
The new class for Vessel of Hatred will fit the jungle-theme
Creating a new class is less about what developers want to create and more about what they think the coolest thing for the players would be
Blizzard is aware that there are other classes that players love
When asked about annual expansions, Shely said that at the moment they are committing to Vessel of Hatred in Late 2024. "We need to balance the work that we're doing with expansions with the work we are doing to support the live game. We have a big team can do more than one thing at once. But at the same time, we need to make sure that the people who are playing the game right now are having a great experience and not go too far into perspective. The game needs to be fun now and the game needs to be fun in the future."
To watch Rhykker's interview in full, check out
his YouTube Channel
!
MacroBioBoi Interview with Adam Jackson
"Some intended to stay and some intended to leave. Usually, things that are themed around the Seasonal theme are intended to leave."
Nightmare Dungeon Tier 100 is equal to Tier 1 of Abattoir of Zir. It's still being tuned but that is the goal.
Abattoir of Zir is intended to put builds that perform really well into the spotlight. Abattoir of Zir is not meant for everybody.
The goal for Season 2 was that the average build can do all the content in Diablo 4
"Your average person at home who is not super min-maxing should be able to see, experience, and challenge themselves against the content. At the end of the day that naturally does mean that we kind of sacrifice. The crazy builds are going to make it look really easy. That is a sacrifice that, for now, we are willing to make knowing that we are going to create stuff like the Abattoir of Zir that is going to push even those."
The Unique Glyph reward in Abattoir of Zir is designed to help you progress within the Abattoir
"We are going to continue that journey that Neyrelle took the stone, went somewhere far away, kind of ditched us as the hero and Lorath. We don't know what happened and we are going to find out what happened."
Improving Minions in Diablo 4 is an ongoing process. If the developers were to let you direct minions that means that you have to direct them all the time to play optimally and this contradicts with players that just want to have minions run amok without micromanagement. "This is why minions are hard. We need to do better by both people."
"'I can' becomes 'I must'. This struggle is the whole game. A lot of times we get skittish about what we put in the 'I can' category because then it becomes the 'I must' category very quickly. Diablo 4 is a game of optimization. Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, players will optimize. They will do what we tell them if it is the best thing to do. I can make you go do any activity and you are going to hate me. I want to make you go do and you be happy. That is the only thing that is hard but it's really hard."
While there could be items that are overtuned, there are currently no plans to retire Uniques or powers in Diablo 4. Devs can change powers and they are aware that doing so could upset players when power is taken away from them. If they decide to change or nerf things they want to make sure that it is communicated to the players ahead of time. "Communicate early, communicate often."
To watch MacroBioBoi's interview in full, check out
his Twitch VOD
!
