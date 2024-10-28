This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dance of Knives Mobility Fix Coming in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 4 min ago
by
Drapez
The Dance of Knives (DoK) Rogue is a standout build introduced with Vessel of Hatred that uses
Dance of Knives
to deal high amounts of damage. It's a channeled skill that allows Rogues to
dance
through enemy hordes, unleashing a whirlwind of daggers that cuts enemy packs down. Pair this with
Poison Imbuement
or
Shadow Imbuement
and you get to find out what speed-farming truly feels like.
Dance of Knives Endgame Build Guide Dance of Knives Endgame Build Guide
The one catch to this Agility Skill is that it relies on charges, so once those are depleted, the Rogue stops spinning and dealing damage. Players can opt into to earn back charges, but that's about it. This limitation isn’t an issue in enemy-dense areas like the Pit or Kurast Undercity. Still, it can quickly turn into a challenge when facing a single boss, where players need to rotate continuously around the boss to deal the most damage.
Players have found that certain movement patterns spend those charges more quickly, for example, moving in sharp angles or tight circles when rotating around a certain Elite or Boss. Patch 2.0.4, which releases October 29th, addresses this exact scenario and introduces a fix that will hopefully smooth out this experience.
Blizzard
Rogue
Fixed an issue where moving in tight circles with
Dance of Knives
could result in losing charges unexpectedly.
The Dance of Knives Rogue currently sits in S-Tier, and if you're looking for a build to try out that's high damage, worth the time investment (if you want to push Pit Tiers), and has an engaging playstyle, don't sleep on this build, it's ridiculously fun!
