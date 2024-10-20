This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Crafting Material Drop Rate Buff Incoming - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has stated that a buff to crafting materials such as rawhide and iron ore will be coming this week in Diablo 4!
Diablo Global Director of Community Adam Fletcher announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a hotfix is planned to increase rates of crafting materials, along with looking into an issue regarding the
Villagers' Remains
quest item.
Players have raised concerns about the scarcity of crafting materials in Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, leading to several buffs to crafting so far since the first expansion's launch. This newest round is likely to target the most common ingredients that are causing a bottleneck for players looking to craft, Temper, and Masterwork their gear.
While we don't have an exact date for this hotfix, in the meantime, Diablo 4 Community Partners Barricade and Rob2628 have both published farming guides for some of the bottleneck crafting materials - check out their videos to farm before the hotfix comes out!
Barricade - Iron Chunks, Rawhide, Obducite Farming
Barricade's Farming Video on YouTube
Rob2628 - Rawhide Farming
Rob2628's Farming Video on YouTube
