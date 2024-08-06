This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Core Stat Changes Live Today - Buffed Core Stat Damage Bonus in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 10 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Season 5 launches today, and with it come changes to how Core Stats calculate Damage Bonuses for almost all classes. Here's what you need to know.
Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
In an attempt to combat the runaway power levels Barbarians had been experiencing in previous seasons, Blizzard not only tuned Barbarians, but adjusted other classes upward to meet them. In an effort to reduce the damage gap, Core Stats were adjusted, allowing for all classes minus Barbarians to receive a buffed Skill Damage per Core Stat value.
Druid
Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
Necromancer
Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
Rogue
Now gain 11% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 9 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
Sorcerer
Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
In practice, players won't have to do anything differently to receive this damage buff. As you normally acquire more of your Core Stat through leveling, Paragon, and gear upgrades, your damage will be greater than before, particularly for Druids, Necromancers, and Sorcerers.
Let's take a Sorcerer example:
In Season 4, a Sorcerer with 100 Intelligence would receive a
10%
Damage Bonus.
In Season 5, a Sorcerer with 100 Intelligence will now receive a
12.5%
Damage Bonus.
This buff is sure to be extremely noticeable at higher gear levels - meaning we'll feel the power in the endgame!
What do you think of the Core Stat changes? Is this enough to bridge the class gap, or is more tuning needed? Let us know in the comments below.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post