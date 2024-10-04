This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Complete Priority and Side Quests to Enable Content in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 6 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Vessel of Hatred brings tons of new content to Diablo 4 - between a new Campaign, new Dungeons, the Kurast Undercity, the Dark Citadel raid, and more, players will have more than enough to dig into once the first expansion officially launches. Some content, though, might be a bit tricky to access; gated behind Side and Priority quests, some drops, areas, and difficulties are a bit more complex to find.
Many players are used to Priority and Side quests as being completely optional, and many ignore them altogether. In Vessel of Hatred, however, that's not recommended - particularly because failure to complete some quests means certain items won't drop for you at all. We've gathered a list of all important content locked behind Side, Priority, and other quests in Diablo 4's newest content.
Whispers in Nahantu
Players looking to maximize their ability to complete assignments from the Tree of Whispers will need to focus on the quest
Deeds of a Champion
. This quest, available in the Nahantu post-campaign line, will send you to complete several Dungeons in Nahantu, a side quest chain, and a stronghold - thankfully, all quick tasks. You won't be able to unlock the full potential of Whispers in Nahantu until you do, however, so you'll want to tackle this one quickly!
Tribute Drops - Kurast Undercity
The Kurast Undercity is a brand-new time-attack dungeon experience in Vessel of Hatred that allows players to have significant control over the loot they earn - if they can complete it in time, that is. To do so, you'll need
Tributes
, a new set of items designed to alter the rewards from a successful run. Unlike other similar items, however, you won't just start seeing these as normal loot after a certain level - players must complete the Kurast Undercity questline, starting with
The Kurast Undercity
before Tributes begin to drop.
This questline can be a bit time-consuming, requiring both exposition from NPCs and actual runs through the Kurast Undercity itself as an introduction, but it is well worth the time and effort to gain these powerful Tribute items.
Penitent Difficulty
While not locked behind a side or priority quest, the
Penitent Difficulty
is instead locked behind the Vessel of Hatred campaign. Once you complete the main story, this difficulty mode is unlocked for all your characters from level 1 - but be warned, it's harder than you think!
Runecrafting
Some of the most anticipated features of Vessel of Hatred, Runes & Rune Crafting, are gated behind the quest
Fundaments of Faith
. Upon completion, you'll be rewarded with a cache full of Runes, and given a Priority Quest to speak with the Jewelcrafter in Nahantu to learn how to craft Runes. Make sure you complete this quest so that Runes will make an appearance in your loot!
Second Entrance to Nahantu
One of the most interesting locked pieces of content is a new path for players to take. At the beginning of Vessel of Hatred, players will only be able to enter Nahantu from Kehjistan, as there is one way in and one way out (waypoints don't count). Hidden behind a Stronghold completion, however, is another entrance - one that leads you into Hawezar.
Players that complete the
Kichuk Stronghold
will find that their map has changed ever so slightly. A new bridge appears once the Stronghold has been conquered, allowing players easy access to the swamps of Hawezar, close to Zarbinzet. This little shortcut might prove helpful to players, so you should complete it as soon as you can!
