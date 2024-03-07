This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Community-Created Diablo 4 Gauntlet Map By Rob2628
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 36 min ago
by
Tharid
The Gauntlet, Diablo 4's first leaderboard experience, has been live for a few days, and the community is trying to get the most out of their 8-minute runs.
Diablo 4 Gauntlet Guide Best Diablo 4 Gauntlet Builds
Diablo 4 content creator
Rob2628
and his community came together and created an in-depth map of this week's Gauntlet dungeon. The map also includes the routing of Rob's #1 Barbarian run with close to 1 million score points.
It appears that optimal pathing is the key to success in Diablo 4's newest end-game content addition - at least in this week's Gauntlet dungeon, especially through clever use of Pillars of Proving and Pillars of Glory, which will resurrect monsters and provide temporary score multipliers.
What is your highest Gauntlet score? Does Diablo 4's leaderboard mode live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments below!
