Common Items No Longer Drop After Level 10 - Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 5 min ago
by
Jezartroz
In a huge win for the de-cluttering of player inventories, Common Items will no longer drop past level 10 for characters in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred. That means that after level 10, only Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique items will make an appearance for players!
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes
In their recent Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 notes, Blizzard stated that Common Items would be removed from drop pools for higher-level players. While Common items tend to drop less and less as a player progresses in Diablo 4, they can still drop on occasion, causing inventory clutter.
With this new change, only the lowest-level characters, who are the most likely to use Common items, will see them drop. Since these items aren't widely used, or in many cases even picked up by higher level players, this is a big win for de-cluttering not only inventories but screens as well - you won't feel compelled to pick up something just because it's lying on the ground anymore!
1
Comment by
Pocok
on 2024-10-07T08:20:36-05:00
What does it mean "in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred" ? So basically two days from now?
Comment by
immoralsoul
on 2024-10-07T08:34:18-05:00
What does it mean "in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred" ? So basically two days from now?
yup, when the expansion/newest patch launches
Comment by
Pocok
on 2024-10-07T08:43:54-05:00
What does it mean "in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred" ? So basically two days from now?
yup, when the expansion/newest patch launches
And its safe to assume (almost 100%), that alongside other features, this won't require the expansion to be purchased, correct?
Comment by
immoralsoul
on 2024-10-07T09:00:51-05:00
What does it mean "in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred" ? So basically two days from now?
yup, when the expansion/newest patch launches
And its safe to assume (almost 100%), that alongside other features, this won't require the expansion to be purchased, correct?
only thing that requires the expansion are: spiritborn, the new zones, mercenaries, runewords. So no, this will just be base game like all system changes
1
