Class Quests Changed to One-Time Completion in Diablo 4 Season 7
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Whispyr
As part of the Season 7 reveal Blizzard has announced that the Class Quests, which unlock Unique Class Mechanic Systems, will be account-wide unlocks that only need to be completed once. The comparison was made to Altars of Lilith, another one-time unlock for players.
Season 7 PTR Livestream Summary
Upon completing a Class Quest for the first time, any following characters of that class will receive the benefits automatically at their intended level. They also teased that players might still want to do the questlines for special rewards at the end but did not mention any specifics.
In combination with the announcement of
The Armory
, playing multiple builds and classes has never been easier!
Class Quest Guides
Rogue Barbarian Druid Necromancer Sorcerer Spiritborn
Needing to repeat these quests was a common frustration amongst the community, considering that it had to be done over and over with every character, every season. After the changes to leveling and players typically not questing their way to the end-game, Class Quests often felt tedious and slow in their journey. Instead of being over-leveled and needing to backtrack through previously completed content, this change should save players a lot of time and headaches when making new characters.
Do you like the class questlines? Let us know in the comments!
1
Comment by
Flygon
on 2024-11-23T09:44:02-06:00
Huge win
1
