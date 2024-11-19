This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Claim Once-Per-Account Midwinter Gifts - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 57 min ago
by
Whispyr
Midwinter Blight returns today with the release of Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.5 and brings a special one-time gift for players to claim from Midwinter Square in Kyovashad! Gileon, the traveling bard, has graced us once more with his Midwinter Treats, fit for demon-slaying. These rewards can be claimed from
any
character, regardless of level, but
Blizzard has confirmed
you can only claim it
ONCE
per account, so choose wisely when you pick up your gift from the Midwinter Ward to the left of the Waypoint in Kyovashad. This means that if you claim the Midwinter Gifts on an Eternal character, you
cannot
claim it on a Seasonal alt - so choose wisely.
Midwinter Blight Announcement Using the Character Boost Effectively Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes
Clicking the Midwinter Ward instantly rewards Gold, Experience, the newly buffed
Gileon's Brew
, and crafting materials, but it also drops loot bags! Players will receive one of each of the following:
These Midwinter Purses hold crafting materials, gold, Legendary and Unique items, assorted Tributes for running the Kurast Undercity, and even Ancestral items! Additionally, they also contain the following cache, which drops an assortment of Runes:
Have you found the Red-Cloaked Horror yet this Midwinter season? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Suza87
on 2024-11-19T17:37:39-06:00
Well, I didn’t knew before it was only once per account. So damn…
1
