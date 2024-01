Charge Barbarian

Charge Barbarians are brawling, highly mobile berserkers capable of decimating large groups of enemies with and . With an intuitive and incredibly satisfying playstyle, this build delivers devastating Overpowers and debilitating Stuns to keep your enemies on their heels at all times. While this build relies on Uniques and specific Legendary Aspects to achieve peak performance, there is also much room for customization, making it an engaging experience for both long-time Barbarian fans looking to switch things up and those new to the class.

For those looking to clear challenging Nightmare Dungeons, Nightmare Vaults, and Uber Boss encounters and have fun at the same time, this is an excellent build. There are certainly some endgame builds that can get you that Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon clear or Uber Lilith kill at the cost of enjoyment, but those are rarely the builds we find ourselves coming back to. Charge Barbarian is simply satisfying, and that’s not just because of the big orange and blue numbers popping up over hordes of demons as you pillage your way through Sanctuary. Every time you a group of Ghosts into a wall, every time you tear the earth up from under the feet of a Skeleton Corpse Bow with , even every time your echoes off the stone walls of a castle in ruins, you’ll know exactly what we mean when we say this is currently one of the most satisfying builds in Diablo 4.