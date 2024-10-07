This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Character Cap Increased in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Diablo 4 character creation cap is being increased from 12 to 14 in Vessel of Hatred!
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes
In their recent Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 notes, Blizzard revealed that the character creation cap for each account would be raised from 12 to 14 characters. This would allow players with full character slots to immediately make a Spiritborn on Vessel of Hatred's launch without being required to delete one of their existing characters.
While this cap increase is a great quality-of-life feature for players, many have expressed the desire not for increased character slots, but for functions such as Rebirth. Many players become attached to their characters and wish to play that same character over and over again, similar to the process in Diablo 3. This too would save character slots, given that you wouldn't need to delete a character to make more room on a seasonal basis.
The number of available character slots has been increased from 12 to 14
What do you think of this change to Character Creation? Are more character slots still needed? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post