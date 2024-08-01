This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Changes to Tempering Recipes in Diablo 4 in Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Following the
Developer Update Livestream
this week, Blizzard released updated 1.5.0 Patch Notes for Diablo 4 Season 5, and there have been some changes to Tempering Recipes across the board!
1.5.0 Patch Notes Diablo 4 Season 5 Developer Update Summary Diablo 4 Season 5
All Classes
NEW
Worldly Finesse
- Offensive
+X% Critical Strike Damage
+X% Vulnerable Damage
+X% Overpower Damage
+X% Ultimate Damage
Barbarian
NEW
Slayer's Finesse
- Offensive
+X% Vulnerable Damage
+X% Bonus Damage against Injured
+X% Bleeding Damage
NEW Barbarian Innovation – Barbarian Utility Recipe
Earthquake Duration - from
Manual: Wasteland Augments
Kick
Vulnerable Duration - from
Furious Augments
Frenzy
Duration - from
Berserking Augments
Flay
Duration - from
Bleed Augments
Druid
NEW
Ultimate Efficiency — Druid
- Resource
+X% Cataclysm Cooldown Reduction
+X% Lacerate Cooldown Reduction
+X% Petrify Cooldown Reduction
+X% Grizzly Rage Cooldown Reduction
NEW Nature Magic Innovation – Druid Utility Recipe
Hurricane
Size - from
Storm Augments
Duration - from
Storm Augments
Petrify
Duration - from
Earth Augments
Active Size - from
Nature Magic Wall
Necromancer
NEW
Necromancer Wall
- Defensive
Skill Ranks of Necrotic Carapace
Skill Ranks of Drain Vitality
Minion Damage Reduction
Chance for your Minion Attacks to Fortify you for 3% Maximum Life
Rogue
NEW
Subterfuge Expertise
Increased Smoke Grenade damage.
Increased Smoke Grenade Size.
Increased damage for each Dark Shroud Shadow.
Increased damage on Next Attack after entering Stealth.
NEW
Rogue Persistence
Increased Maximum Life Percentage gained while Dark Shroud is active.
Increased Maximum and All Resistance Percentage for 5 Seconds from Health. Potions.
Increased Skill Ranks of Second Wind.
Increased Skill Ranks of Aftermath.
NEW Rogue Innovation – Rogue Utility Recipe
Duration - from
Basic Augments — Rogue
Return Time Reduction - from
Core Augments — Rogue
Flurry
Size - from
Core Augments — Rogue
Heartseeker
Duration - from
Basic Augments — Rogue
Sorcerer
NEW
Shock Augments — Discharge
- Weapon
+X% chance to cast an additional Charged Bolt (moved from Shock Augments)
+X% Teleport size (moved from Shock Augments)
+X% chance for Arc Lash to swipe twice
NEW
Conjuration Augments
- Weapon
+1-2 Hydra Heads on Cast.
X% chance for another Ice Blade on Cast.
X% chance for another Lightning Spear on Cast.
NEW
Conjuration Fortune
- Utility
+X% Hydra Lucky Hit Chance.
+X% Ice Blade Lucky Hit Chance.
+X% Lightning Spear Lucky Hit Chance.
NEW
Elemental Control
- Utility
+X Skill ranks to Convulsions.
+X Skill ranks to Snap Freeze.
+X Skill ranks to Crippling Flames.
Sorcerer Motion
+X Skill ranks to Conduction - Added to Sorcerer Motion.
Frost Cage
+X Ice Armor Duration - Added to Frost Cage.
How do you feel about these upcoming changes to Tempering Recipes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below - we want to hear from you!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post