Changes to Itemization and The Pit Video Guide - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
22 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a
video guide
, going over the upcoming itemization changes; including the new Tempering and Masterworking systems, as well as the newest endgame content coming in Season 4 -
The Pit of Artificers
.
