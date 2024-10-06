This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Changes to Infernal Hordes Coming in Diablo 4 - Season of Hatred Rising
Infernal Hordes are a new wave-based game mode that received mostly positive sentiment in Diablo 4 Season 5. Since players seemed to enjoy this game mode, the developers decided to preserve it as part of the main game going forward, as opposed to something that would disappear once Season 5 ended. While Infernal Hordes are here to stay, they will be receiving some changes in Season 6.
Diablo 4 Season 6 Developer Livestream Summary
Keys to enter Infernal Hordes will be rare, and can no longer be crafted. This was changed so that finding a key and running an Infernal Horde would be more of an exciting bonus, rather than a tedious grind. While players will not be able to run Infernal Hordes as frequently, they will receive more loot per run, as the Council bosses will now drop Legendaries, materials, and Unique items.
Additionally, Chests of Greater Equipment will drop
Scroll of Restoration
, which can be used to restore Tempering changes on a piece of gear. Chests of Materials will also be receiving a small quality-of-life improvement, where they will convert all remaining Aether into Materials, similar to how the Chest of Gold currently works.
What do you think of these changes coming to Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Season of Hatred Rising? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
