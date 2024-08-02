This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Changes to All New Uniques in Patch 1.5.0 - Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has updated the Patch 1.5.0 patch notes. We have summarized the changes to all new Uniques that will be introduced with Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 and compared them side by side to the PTR versions - take a look!
General Unique Changes
Crown of Lucion
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
+ Maximum Life
+% Lucky Hit Chance
+% Shadow Resistance
% Cooldown Reduction
Each time you use a Skill with a Resource Cost, gain % increased damage and Resource Cost is increased by 30% for 4 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
Endurant Faith
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
+ All Stats
+ Maximum Life
% Cooldown Reduction
+% Healing Received
When you would be damaged for at least 40% of your Maximum Life at once, it is instead distributed over the next 2 seconds and reduced by %.
Locran's Talisman
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +25.0% Resistance to All Elements
+% All Stats
+ Maximum Resource
+% Critical Strike Damage
+% Resistance to All Elements
Your skills gain % Critical Strike Chance bonus per point of Primary Resource you have, up to %. Each point of Primary Resource above 100 grants 0.2% Critical Strike Damage instead.
Rakanoth's Wake
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
+% Movement Speed
+% Non-Physical Damage
+% Resistance to All Elements
% Cooldown Reduction
When you cast a Skill with a Cooldown, you explode, dealing Fire damage.
Shard of Verathiel
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +50.0% Damage
+ All Stats
+ to Basic Skills
+% Basic Attack Speed
+ Maximum Resource
Basic Skills deal % increased damage but additionally cost 25 Primary Resource.
Barbarian Unique Changes
The Third Blade
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +65.0% Damage to Close Enemies
+ Strength
+ Fury On Kill
+% Vulnerable Damage
+% Weapon Mastery Damage
Your Weapon Mastery Skills are now also Core Skills that have no Cooldowns but cost Fury, dealing % of normal damage. Their Fury costs are reduced by 5 for any additional Charges the Skill would have had.
Unbroken Chain
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +25.0% Resistance to All Elements
+% Movement Speed
+% Ultimate Damage
%
Steel Grasp
Cooldown Reduction
+ to
Pit Fighter
Casting
Steel Grasp
reduces
Iron Maelstrom
’s Cooldown by seconds.
Enemies damaged by
Iron Maelstrom
deal % less damage for 6 seconds.
Druid Unique Changes
Björnfang's Tusks
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Björnfang's Tusks
has been reworked and given a new name. A part of its power was introduced to be inherent for
Cataclysm
.
Mjölnic Ryng
- Ring
Inherent: +10.0% Resistance to All Elements
Inherent: +10.0% Shadow Resistance
+ Willpower
+% Critical Strike Chance
+% Movement Speed while
Cataclysm
is Active
+ to
Endless Tempest
While
Cataclysm
is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal % increased damage.
The Basilisk
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +130.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+% Earth Attack Speed
+% Critical Strike Damage
+% Physical Damage
+% Critical Strike Chance Against Stunned Enemies
When you first hit an enemy with an Earth Skill, Petrify them for 3 seconds. Petrifying an enemy additionally deals Physical damage.
Necromancer Unique Changes
Path of Trag'Oul
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +3 Maximum Evade Charges
+% Movement Speed
+ to Bone Skills
+ Armor
%
Bone Prison
Cooldown Reduction
Bone Prison
traps a larger area and fires Bone Splinters at enemies trapped within.
Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 10 seconds each time these Bone Splinters hit an enemy.
The Mortacrux
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +50.0% Damage
+ Intelligence
+% Critical Strike Damage
+% Vulnerable Damage
+ to
Hewed Flesh
When consuming a Corpse, there is a % chance to also create a decaying Skeletal Simulacrum that seeks enemies but cannot attack. When it dies, it explodes for 5,514 Shadow damage.
This effect is treated as a Macabre Skill.
Rogue Unique Changes
Shroud of Khanduras
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Evade Grants +% Movement Speed for 1.5 Seconds
+% Non-Physical Damage
+% Shadow Resistance
+ to
Dark Shroud
Casting
Dark Shroud
makes you
Immune
for 2 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by seconds.
Evading while
Dark Shroud
is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and Pulls In enemies.
The Umbracrux
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +50.0% Damage
+ Dexterity
+% Vulnerable Damage
% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
+ to
Innervation
Your Subterfuge Skills create an attackable Shade Totem for seconds. Any damage it takes is replicated onto surrounding enemies at 20% effectiveness.
You may only have 1 Shade Totem active at a time. This damage counts as a Trap Skill.
Sorcerer Unique Changes
Axial Conduit
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
+% Chance for
Chain Lightning
Projectiles to Cast Twice
% Damage Reduction
% Resource Generation and Maximum
+ to
Chain Lightning
Chain Lightning
alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active
Chain Lightning
. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for Lightning Damage.
Chain Lightning
expires if you don’t have enough Mana for it to drain.
Vox Omnium
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Inherent: +16.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+ Intelligence
+% Core Attack Speed
+% Non-Physical Damage
+ to Basic Skills
Casting a Core Skill additionally fires 2 instances of
Fire Bolt
,
Frost Bolt
, or
Spark
, matching the elements of your last 2 non-Core Skill casts. These projectiles deal % increased damage.
