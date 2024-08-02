This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Changes to All New Legendary Aspects in Patch 1.5.0 - Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has updated the Patch 1.5.0 patch notes. We have summarized the changes to all new Legendary Aspects that will be introduced with Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 and compared them side by side to the PTR versions - take a look!
Season 5 OverviewSeason 5 Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
General Aspect Changes
General Offensive Aspects
Aspect of Creeping Death
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Damage Over Time is increased by % for each different crowd control effect on the target.
Unstoppable
monsters and Staggered bosses automatically take % bonus Damage Over Time.
Aspect of Inevitable Fate
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
When an enemy falls below 35% Life while afflicted with any of your Damage Over Time effects, an explosion occurs, dealing damage.
General Defensive Aspects
Aspect of Sly Steps
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
After losing 20% of total Life, an equipped Defensive, Subterfuge or Macabre Skill automatically triggers. May occur once every seconds. Does not work with Mobility Skills.
Aspect of the Prudent Heart
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
You become
Immune
to damage for seconds when you lose more than 20% Life with a single hit. This cannot occur more than once every 20 seconds.
General Utility Aspects
Sticker-thought Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Gain Thorns while channeling and for 3 seconds after channeling.
Wildbolt Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Every seconds, Distant enemies are pulled in front of you and electrified causing them to take 30% bonus damage from all sources for 3 seconds. This effect may occur every 5 seconds per enemy.
General Resource Aspects
Aspect of the Dark Dance
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Every 5 seconds above 60% Life, Core Skills cost Life instead of Primary Resource. Skills that spend Life deal % bonus damage.
Barbarian Aspect Changes
Barbarian Offensive Aspects
Aspect of Anger Management
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
While above Fury, you are
Berserk
, but you lose 4 Fury per second.
Executioner's Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
If you kill an enemy with Overpower, spawn an Earthquake. Cannot occur more than once every 6 seconds.
Barbarian Defensive Aspects
Aspect of the Fortress
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
For every 10% Life you are missing, gain % Damage Reduction.
Druid Aspect Changes
Druid Offensive Aspects
Moonrage Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
When an enemy is killed, there is a 5% chance a Wolf Companion will assist you for seconds. This is a Lucky Hit against bosses. Maximum 3 additional wolves.
In addition, gain +3 to
Wolves
.
Druid Defensive Aspects
Spirit Bond Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
% of the damage you take is instead shared amongst your Companions. Additionally, your Companions cannot die.
Druid Resource Aspects
Rejuvenating Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
When you drop below 20 Spirit, there is a % chance for your Spirit to be instantly refilled to the maximum.
Necromancer Aspect Changes
Necromancer Offensive Aspects
Aspect of the Great Feast
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Each minion drains Essence per second but deals % bonus damage. With no minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second.
Shademist Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Your minions become shadow-imbued dealing X Shadow damage to nearby enemies over seconds.
Necromancer Utility Aspects
Aspect of the Cursed Aura
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Gain an aura that automatically afflicts nearby enemies with
Decrepify
and
Iron Maiden
for 4 seconds. In addition, cursed enemies spread their curses to additional enemies every seconds.
Rogue Aspect Changes
Rogue Offensive Aspects
Aspect of True Sight
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Damage to Inner Sight targets will always crit and deal additional % crit damage.
Clandestine Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Gain + to Agility and Subterfuge Skills.
Coldclip Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Your Basic Skills are always Cold Imbued. Increase damage to
Chilled
and
Frozen
targets by %.
Sorcerer Aspect Changes
Sorcerer Offensive Aspects
Firestarter Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
When Burning is applied to an enemy that was not previously burning, they take an additional direct Fire damage. This damage counts as a Pyromancy Skill.
Jolting Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
Every seconds, a single arc of lightning zaps a nearby enemy for X damage. This damage counts as a Shock Skill.
Winter Touch Aspect
Patch 1.5.0 PTR
Patch 1.5.0 Live
When enemies are
Frozen
, they take damage. This damage counts as a Frost Skill.
