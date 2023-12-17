This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Celebrating Harrison Pink - Senior Quest Designer for Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 23 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Everyone remembers their first time in Sanctuary - those iconic guitar chords, the feel of dread in Tristram, and the first time they ever heard "Stay a while, and listen." The Diablo series evokes powerful memories, creates countless friendships, and has become a beloved franchise for both Blizzard and players alike. While no one thing alone can make these games iconic, everything fits together like puzzle pieces: from music, to level design, to quests, all the way to our favorite characters.
Harrison Pink, Senior Quest Designer II for Diablo 4, knows better than most about the impact of Diablo on those who play and work on these games. Having been with Blizzard for almost seven years, Pink is now saying goodbye to the company in favor of greener pastures - so let's take a look at some of his incredible contributions to our favorite series!
By Three They Come
The cinematic that drew us all to Diablo 4 - By Three They Come brought us so many questions and so much lore. Between the breathless sense of danger, the dark beauty of Lilith's rebirth, and the tragic end for the sad souls involved, what better way was there to re-introduce us to Sanctuary?
Pink's contributions to Hawezar in particular would shape how players re-experienced this incredible cinematic journey. To Walk a Dark Path, the quest line that led us to the very site of Lilith's rebirth, was a wonderful way to make this cinematic truly come to life. The scale of the areas you traveled through, the sense of fear from those NPCs who had encountered Elias - nothing is better for worldbuilding than this.
Meshif
Pink was also responsible for other beloved characters returning - while some, like Tyrael, have yet to be found or heard from, others were a welcome and nostalgic site, Meshif chief among them.
Those who played Diablo 2 know of Meshif, the ship captain who would bring us to Kurast, which allowed us to defeat Mephisto. Now an old man, Meshif was able to bring some much needed levity to a dark story, while also bringing moments of reflection and, eventually, sorrow. Pink was responsible for all of Meshif's dialogue except his final cutscene, and brought this character to a fitting end - one which long time series lovers can appreciate.
Items & Monsters
Pink's contributions didn't extend solely to quests, though - both Unique items and Super Unique monsters are feathers in his cap. Between adding in those hard-to-find monsters (with some awesome loot to boot!) and having the subsequent character deaths on his hands, Pink certainly left a lasting mark on the playerbase - particularly those who die to Corlin Hulle as unaware low level characters.
Pink was also responsible for adding the flavor text to and naming all Unique items, a feat which will live on for players as they progress through the Seasons. The in particular is one that is close to Pink's heart - Selig is his middle name backwards!
Harrison Pink has truly left his mark on the Diablo franchise, in more ways than we can name here, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. If you want to find out more, Pink has an awesome thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, that details everything he's worked on over the course of his Blizzard career!
