Campaign Skip in Diablo 4 PTR Patched - Now Available to New Characters
2 hr 24 min ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has hotfixed the PTR for Diablo 4, allowing new characters to skip the campaign without completing the prologue first.
The most highly-requested feature of the PTR so far, Blizzard stated earlier today that they were working on deploying a fix. Players should now be able to immediately skip the campaign upon creating a new character.
April 2, 2024 | Notice for Client UpdateThe option to
Skip Campaign
is now available through a client update for players creating new characters.
