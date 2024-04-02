This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Campaign Skip in Diablo 4 PTR Hotfixed - Now Available to New Characters
Posted
36 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has hotfixed the PTR for Diablo 4, allowing new characters to skip the campaign without completing the prologue first.
The most highly-requested feature of the PTR so far, Blizzard stated earlier today that they were working on deploying a fix. Players should now be able to immediately skip the campaign upon creating a new character.
April 2, 2024 | Notice for Client UpdateThe option to
Skip Campaign
is now available through a client update for players creating new characters.
