Campaign Needs to be Completed Once to Unlock Skip Campaign Feature - Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Blizzard has stated that players must complete the Vessel of Hatred campaign once to unlock the "Skip Campaign" feature for subsequent characters.
Vessel of Hatred Content Overview Spiritborn Class Overview
We have
previously reported
that Season 6 will launch simultaneously with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Diablo Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher clarified that there won't be a break between Season 5 and Season 6.
Are you looking forward to playing through the new campaign in Vessel of Hatred? Let us know in the comments below!
