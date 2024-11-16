This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Buffs to Underperforming Runes - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Whispyr
Runes and Runewords provide powerful buffs to every build in Diablo 4, and Blizzard has announced buffs to many underperforming Runes for the Mid-Season Patch for Season 6. Check out the full list below:
Patch 2.0.5 Midseason Patch Notes
Rune Changes
Blizzard
Ritual Runes
Neo
Is no longer blocked by invulnerability
The Tooltip now specifically states that you must take health damage to stop this effect
Moni
Offering gain increased from 25 to 35
Invocation Runes
Ton
Reduced the spread of Meteorites when they fall
Meteorites have less delay between volleys
Ceh
Spirit Wolves now all have the Unhindered buff, allowing them to move through enemies and the player, because spirits don't normally run into things
Tal
Now spawns 3 Pestilent Swarms at a time
Damage reduced from 300% to 150%
Vex
Duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds
Duration now properly refreshes
Lum
Increased from 1% to 2.5%
Thul
Offering cost reduced from 400 to 300
Bug Fixes
Lith
Fixed an issue where the effect could activate when using an ability outside of combat
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News