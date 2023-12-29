This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Bloody and Beautiful - More Delightfully Devilish Diablo 4 Artwork
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 10 min ago
by
Arktane
Feast your eyes upon the macabre, the horrifying, and the awe inspiring, because we've got more Diablo 4 Artwork to show you! The level of detail and thought that goes into something as simple as an icon for is truly something to behold. No games would be crafted without awesome artists working on everything from lighting to assets, so we're continuing to celebrate the artists of Diablo 4!
It's undeniable that games can't live and thrive without talented artists. Whether their art is already released in the live game, or is yet to be revealed in the future of Diablo 4 with Vessel of Hatred and beyond, artists are the ones that truly bring our favorite games to life. To celebrate the passion, talent, sweat and tears, and triumps of the art team, let's take a look at some of the amazing work these artists have created in Diablo 4!
Dan Valvo
Props and Interactives Artist
Dan Valvo's ArtStation
Jonathon Ruland
Senior Environment Artist
Jonathon Ruland's ArtStation
Gray Rogers
Concept Artist
Gray Rogers's ArtStation
Adam Van Dyke
Character Artist
Adam Van Dyke's Artstation
James Peterson
Principal Animator
James Peterson's ArtStation
